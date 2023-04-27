Charlotte Professor Wins A NASA Exobiology Grant

For the first time in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s nearly 80-year history, a faculty member has won a NASA Exobiology grant. Assistant Professor of Bioinformatics and Genomics Richard Allen White III will use the ultra-competitive grant in his research on microbialites, a kind of “living rock” that could hold the key to how life formed on Earth.

“NASA’s interest in microbialites is that they’re the ‘sign-posts’ for life on Earth,” said White, lead principal investigator for the grant shared with Pieter Visscher at the University of Connecticut. “The thought is that if we eventually go to a place like Mars, Europa or Enceladus, if we found these structures, then we could say in high likelihood life had been there; if we found them active, we would say life was still going on.”

MORE >>>