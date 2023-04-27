On Chancellor Sharon Gaber’s Watch, Charlotte Graduate Programs Continue To Increase National Rankings

UNC Charlotte’s graduate programs received increased recognition in the U.S. News & World Report, according to the publication’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings, which were released Tuesday, April 25.

In total, 11 Charlotte graduate programs or specialties increased their rankings this year.

“At UNC Charlotte, we are keenly focused on building the reputation and visibility of our graduate programs,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Our top-notch faculty are committed to providing our master’s and doctoral students world-class teaching, mentoring, research training and professional development opportunities. It’s great to see this work recognized by our peers in the latest U.S. News rankings.”

