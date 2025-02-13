Central Piedmont Celebrates Black History Month With Special Program

Central Piedmont Community College is proud to celebrate Black History Month with a special program, “African Americans and Labor,” running throughout February across four campuses. The program will feature exhibits and demonstrations highlighting Carver College, African American fraternities and sororities, culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, cosmetology and fashion, and authors.

What you can expect (event descriptions):

Carver College Exhibit – Learn about Carver College’s impact on African American achievement

Divine 9: Black Fraternities & Sororities – Explore their history and legacy in labor & leadership

Cosmetology & Fashion – See the evolution of Black beauty & style through history

Culinary Arts & Baking & Pastry Arts – Discover how Black chefs & cooks shaped American cuisine

Meet the Authors – Join discussions with local Black authors on the impact of African Americans in the labor force

Event schedule by campus location:

Harris Campus

Feb. 10-14: Divine 9

Feb. 17-21: Cosmetology & Fashion- mannequin displays

Feb. 26, Noon-1 p.m.: Baking & Pastry Arts Program

Central Campus

Feb. 10-14 | Parr Building: Cosmetology & Fashion- student posters

Feb. 17-21, Noon-2 p.m. | Parr Building: Divine 9- tables and posters

Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Parr Library: Carver College Exhibit

Cato Campus

Feb. 10-14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Gorelick Gallery: Carver College Exhibit

Feb. 17, 9:30-11 a.m. | Annable 330: Meet the Authors

Feb. 24-28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Gorelick Gallery: Divine 9- tables and posters

Levine Campus

Feb. 17-21 | Levine III Library: Carver College Exhibit



For more information, contact Dr. Alecia Bracy at 704-330-6095.

