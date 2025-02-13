Central Piedmont Celebrates Black History Month With Special Program
Central Piedmont Community College is proud to celebrate Black History Month with a special program, “African Americans and Labor,” running throughout February across four campuses. The program will feature exhibits and demonstrations highlighting Carver College, African American fraternities and sororities, culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, cosmetology and fashion, and authors.
What you can expect (event descriptions):
- Carver College Exhibit – Learn about Carver College’s impact on African American achievement
- Divine 9: Black Fraternities & Sororities – Explore their history and legacy in labor & leadership
- Cosmetology & Fashion – See the evolution of Black beauty & style through history
- Culinary Arts & Baking & Pastry Arts – Discover how Black chefs & cooks shaped American cuisine
- Meet the Authors – Join discussions with local Black authors on the impact of African Americans in the labor force
Event schedule by campus location:
Harris Campus
- Feb. 10-14: Divine 9
- Feb. 17-21: Cosmetology & Fashion- mannequin displays
- Feb. 26, Noon-1 p.m.: Baking & Pastry Arts Program
Central Campus
- Feb. 10-14 | Parr Building: Cosmetology & Fashion- student posters
- Feb. 17-21, Noon-2 p.m. | Parr Building: Divine 9- tables and posters
- Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Parr Library: Carver College Exhibit
Cato Campus
- Feb. 10-14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Gorelick Gallery: Carver College Exhibit
- Feb. 17, 9:30-11 a.m. | Annable 330: Meet the Authors
- Feb. 24-28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Gorelick Gallery: Divine 9- tables and posters
Levine Campus
Feb. 17-21 | Levine III Library: Carver College Exhibit
For more information, contact Dr. Alecia Bracy at 704-330-6095.