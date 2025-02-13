Central Piedmont Cosmetology Honors African American Women

This Black History Month, Central Piedmont Cosmetology students are honoring African American women in the workforce by recreating their iconic hairstyles—blending beauty with history!

Using popular films as inspiration, students are not only showcasing these timeless looks but also telling the powerful stories of the women behind them. This project highlights the evolution of beauty standards, resilience, and impact of African American women in labor and leadership.

Hairstyle Inspirations & Their Stories:

Madam C.J. Walker (Self Made) – The first female self-made millionaire in America, she revolutionized the Black haircare industry.

Dorothy Vaughn (Hidden Figures) – A pioneering NASA mathematician whose work helped launch the U.S. into space.

Captain Noelle Campbell (The Six Triple Eight) – A leader in the first and only all-Black, all-female battalion in WWII.

By bringing these looks to life, students are celebrating beauty, empowerment, and history—one hairstyle at a time.

MORE >>>