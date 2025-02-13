Thursday, February 13, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeLifestyle

Central Piedmont Students Learn About Career Opportunities With Equitable

CStandard

Central Piedmont Community College students have an opportunity to learn about careers in financial services with Equitable, one of the leading financial services companies in the United States. During this exclusive event, attendees will get to visit Equitable Headquarters in Charlotte and hear from a Goldman Sachs representative about the use of AI in the financial sector.

There are slots for 10 Central Piedmont studentsso if you are interested in attending, register today! Open to all students.

Event Details:

Need further support? Contact Career Services!

MORE >>>