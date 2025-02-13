Central Piedmont Students Learn About Career Opportunities With Equitable

Central Piedmont Community College students have an opportunity to learn about careers in financial services with Equitable, one of the leading financial services companies in the United States. During this exclusive event, attendees will get to visit Equitable Headquarters in Charlotte and hear from a Goldman Sachs representative about the use of AI in the financial sector.

There are slots for 10 Central Piedmont students, so if you are interested in attending, register today! Open to all students.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 22

Time: 11 a.m.-2:10 p.m.

Location: Equitable | 7207 IBM Drive | Charlotte, NC 28262

Register on Handshake

Questions? Email Alexis Gabriel at Equitable.

Need further support? Contact Career Services!

