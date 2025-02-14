Laura Peter Accelerates The Charlotte Research Momentum

Laura Peter, executive director of the UNC Charlotte Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships, shares her experiences with research, how she supports student and faculty research, and what excites her about the current achievements and potential opportunities at Charlotte.

Explain your role at UNC Charlotte.

My role is to champion innovation and drive forward a culture of research, entrepreneurship and intellectual property. I work to ensure that groundbreaking ideas don’t just stay in the lab but translate into real-world impact, reinforcing UNC Charlotte’s reputation as a leader in innovation. Whether it’s helping faculty and students protect their inventions, fostering industry partnerships or spearheading initiatives like the Invention of the Year Awards, my focus is on celebrating and supporting the transformative power of research. As a newly recognized R1 University and an institution now recognized by the National Academy of Inventors, Charlotte is at the forefront of cutting-edge discovery, and I am committed to accelerating our momentum.

Explain your professional history. What have you done that brought you to this point in your career at UNC Charlotte?

My career has always been at the intersection of technology, law and innovation. As a patent attorney, business leader and public servant, I’ve had the privilege of shaping national innovation policy as deputy under secretary of Commerce and deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In the private sector, I led intellectual property strategy at Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups, helping innovators protect and commercialize their discoveries. These diverse experiences brought me to UNC Charlotte with one goal in mind: to help innovators turn their discoveries into solutions that help solve the grand challenges of our day.

How do you support student and faculty research?

My focus is on removing barriers and creating opportunities for faculty and students to innovate. That means ensuring that faculty and students understand the value of intellectual property, providing resources to protect and commercialize their ideas and highlighting their achievements nationally to bring industry awareness.

There are three key areas where my team and I drive impact:

Intellectual Property Protection and Commercialization – We ensure that our researchers have the support they need to secure patents, establish licensing agreements and bring their innovations to market. Our researchers’ ingenuity has propelled UNC Charlotte to rank among the top universities nationally in patent filings and startup creation per research dollar. University-wide Engagement – We foster a culture of innovation by increasing awareness and understanding of intellectual property principles across campus and a culture of innovation with an entrepreneurial mindset. Through workshops, mentorship and hands-on guidance, we empower faculty and students to think entrepreneurially about their inventions. National Recognition and Celebration – I am proud that UNC Charlotte has been inducted into the National Academy of Inventors, that we have our first NAI Fellow and that our student team placed in the top five nationally in the United States Patent and Trademark Office/National Inventors Hall of Fame Collegiate Inventor Competition. By bringing national acclaim and highlighting the inventions and patent achievements of our researchers, we amplify the reach and impact of our researchers to potential industry partners across the United States.

What research areas and ongoing projects at UNC Charlotte do you find most interesting?

There is no shortage of groundbreaking work happening at UNC Charlotte! I’m particularly excited about research in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence through our AI Institute, biomedical innovation and advanced energy grid technologies. These fields have the potential to transform industries, drive economic growth and address some of society’s most pressing challenges. I am committed to ensuring our researchers have the resources, visibility and industry connections needed to lead in these critical areas.

You have dedicated your career to intellectual property and innovative technologies. What excites you about IP and related fields?

Intellectual property is the backbone of innovation — it’s what transforms ideas into real-world impact, fueling economic growth, technological advancement and societal progress. But beyond its practical benefits, IP is deeply rooted in the very principles that have allowed our nation to flourish.

The U.S. Constitution is unique in explicitly protecting the rights of inventors, recognizing that securing exclusive rights to discoveries is essential to promoting the progress of science and useful arts. James Madison, a key architect of our intellectual property system, saw IP not just as a legal framework but as a fundamental right — one that ensures individuals can reap the benefits of their own labor, whether physical or mental.

This foundation is just as critical today as it was at our country’s founding. As we pivot to new frontiers — artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biomedical breakthroughs — strong IP protections will ensure that innovation continues to thrive while respecting the rights of creators. That’s what excites me about this field: Ensuring that today’s pioneers, whether they’re in a University lab or a startup garage, have the protections and incentives they need to turn groundbreaking ideas into reality.

What does UNC Charlotte’s R1 status mean to you and the researchers in your area?

Earning R1 status is a direct reflection of the dedication, creativity and impact of our faculty and researchers. It’s not just a label — it’s a recognition of the groundbreaking work happening at UNC Charlotte and our commitment to tackling some of today’s most pressing challenges.

This designation places us among the nation’s top-tier research institutions, opening the door to greater funding, stronger collaborations and enhances our ability to compete on a national and global scale. For our researchers, it means expanded opportunities to push the boundaries of discovery. For our students, it provides access to cutting-edge research experiences that will shape their futures and prepare them to be the next generation of innovators.

Even more impressively, UNC Charlotte ranks fourth in the nation for startup creation per research expenditure, a clear indicator that our research is not just theoretical — it’s shaping industries and driving innovation. This is only the beginning, and I look forward to seeing the University continue to rise as a leader in transformative research.

What advice would you give to students wanting to pursue their own research projects and ideas?

Be bold and think beyond the expected. As Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” Innovation comes from those who dare to explore the unknown, challenge assumptions and push boundaries.

Surround yourself with mentors who inspire and challenge you, and don’t be afraid to take risks. Seek out opportunities to collaborate, and always think about the broader impact of your work — how can your research change lives?

Most importantly, understand the power of intellectual property. Your ideas have value, and protecting them is the first step in turning them into real-world solutions. Whether you aspire to launch a startup, secure a patent or partner with industry, knowing how to navigate the world of innovation will be a game-changer for your career.

At UNC Charlotte, we provide the resources, mentorship and support to help you forge your own path. The next groundbreaking invention could be yours — so step forward and start creating your trail.

