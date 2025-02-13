Charlotte And Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Do It! Join The Nation’s Elite Research Institutions

UNC Charlotte announced today that it has reached a goal it set over 4 years ago— to obtain the coveted, highest Carnegie Classification Research Designation.

On Oct. 20, 2020, under the direction and leadership of Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, UNC Charlotte announced the launch of a strategic planning process that would set the University’s strategic direction for the next five to 10 years. One goal mentioned consistently during initial discussions was to join the ranks of the nation’s elite research institutions by obtaining the highest Carnegie Classification research designation or “R1, very high research status.”

To achieve this goal, UNC Charlotte had to develop a long-term strategy for investment and growth that would build upon the University’s unique faculty strengths and assets, and target all aspects of the research enterprise. These include research expenditures, the size of research staff and faculty, and the number of doctoral degrees conferred. The potential outcomes of holding R1 status include enhanced institutional reputation and prestige both regionally and nationally, the potential for increased investment (through government and industry), greater success in winning federal awards and increased ability to attract and retain high-quality faculty and students.

To help guide and inform the current campus-wide strategic planning effort, Chancellor Gaber asked Rick Tankersley, Ph.D., vice chancellor for Research and Economic Development, to chair a committee of 25 faculty members and administrators to develop a roadmap for achieving Carnegie R1 status. The charge for this “R1 Commission” includes:

Review the Carnegie Classification methodology, conduct a comprehensive gap analysis to determine where Charlotte might be lagging in its pursuit of R1 status and recommend strategies aimed at boosting research activity.

Evaluate its current portfolio of research, scholarship and creative and performing arts activities and select several core areas of interdisciplinary research excellence that represent existing and emerging areas of strength, national prominence and distinction.

The roadmap that Chancellor Gaber, Tankersley, and the R1 Commission committee established has proven successful. The eagle has landed! Well done!