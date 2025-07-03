Central Piedmont Cybersecurity Team Protecting Email-Based Threats

Beginning Monday, July 7, the Central Piedmont Cybersecurity team will implement a new safety measure to help protect against email-based threats. A banner will now appear at the top of all emails received from external (non-Central Piedmont) senders.

This banner is designed to help you easily identify messages that originate outside the college network, so you can exercise caution, particularly with unexpected or suspicious content.

Why This Matters:

Phishing attempts often try to impersonate Central Piedmont by using our name, branding, or email format. Despite our existing email filtering systems, some malicious messages may still get through. This banner serves as an additional layer of defense by prompting users to double-check before clicking links or opening attachments.

What You Should Do:

Pause and think before clicking links or opening attachments from external sources.

Look out for unusual language, urgent requests, or unexpected messages.

Report suspicious emails using the Phish Alert Button or by contacting the ITS Service Desk.

MORE >>>