Niner Knowledge: Caring For One Another As We Age July 21

July 21, 2025

12:00 PM-1:00 PM

Zoom Webinar

Join in for the next event in the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association‘s lifelong learning program, Niner Knowledge: Caring for One Another as We Age.

During this lunchtime webinar, Charlotte faculty and alumni will discuss navigating the challenges and rewards of caring for aging loved ones, with insights on care options, family dynamics, and planning for the future. Whether you’re currently providing care or preparing for what’s ahead, this session offers guidance you can put to use.

Featured Speakers include: Dr. Cynthia Hancock, Susan Jamison, Dr. Diane Zablotsky,

MORE >>>