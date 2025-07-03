Charlotte Leader Tehia Starker Glass To Direct Center for ADVANCing Faculty Success

Tehia Starker Glass has been appointed interim executive director of UNC Charlotte’s Center for ADVANCing Faculty Success, effective Tuesday, July 1.

Glass, professor of educational psychology and elementary education in the Department of Reading and Elementary Education in the Cato College of Education, served as interim assistant director of the center during the 2024-25 academic year.



“I am excited about this new role to offer opportunities for our faculty to expand their individual and collective skills and knowledge to be the best leaders, instructors and researchers for our students,” said Glass.



Glass has held many college and university leadership positions focused on faculty development at UNC Charlotte. She created the Dig DEEP (Dialogue. Education. Engagement. Practice.) Faculty Academy in 2023-24, encouraging faculty to build projects around teaching, research and service. She also has held leadership positions in the Cato College of Education. Glass is co-founder and co-director of UNC Charlotte’s Self, Systems and Social Transformation Graduate Certificate Program.

A former elementary school teacher, Glass consults nationally with teachers, schools, districts and organizations; is a TED speaker; author and contributor to Edweek, CNN and MSNBC.



Glass holds a doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master’s degree in educational technology from University of Northern Iowa and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bethune-Cookman University.



About the Center for ADVANCing Faculty Success



The UNC Charlotte Center for ADVANCing Faculty Success promotes faculty success through research and programming on recruitment, re-appointment, promotion and tenure practices, policy reform, mentoring, leadership and career development. The center provides strategies and tools to enable faculty to succeed during all phases of their academic careers.

