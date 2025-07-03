New Trustees Step Up Queens University’s Commitment to Excellence

Queens University of Charlotte announces the appointment of four distinguished leaders to its board of trustees, effective July 1, 2025. The new trustees bring a wealth of experience and expertise across various sectors, further strengthening the university’s commitment to academic excellence and community engagement. As Queens’ governing body, the board of trustees plays a vital role in ensuring that the university upholds its mission and core values, providing invaluable guidance and strategic oversight that shapes the university’s future.

The new trustees are:

Amy Rice Blumenthal

A world-class flutist and dedicated arts advocate, Blumenthal brings a profound understanding of creativity and entrepreneurship to the board. A founder of the Rocky Mountain and National Flute Choir, Blumenthal also established ALRY Publications. A successful publication for more than 30 years, ALRY has published and promoted the woodwind and chamber music of over 400 composers and arrangers and has produced and published over 5,000 musical works. Blumenthal holds a Bachelor of Music and a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Colorado and a Master of Music from the University of Michigan. Her extensive board service includes the Martha Graham Dance Co., the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, among many others. She served on the board of the Wildacres Retreat and assists with the Artists in Residence program, fostering artistic and educational endeavors. Her husband, Philip Blumenthal, a lifelong philanthropist, is chairman and director of the Blumenthal Foundation.

Janice “Jan” Hall Brown ’73, ’84

A proud alumna of Queens University of Charlotte, Brown returns to the board of trustees, having previously served from 2013 to 2021 and earning the title of trustee emerita in 2021. Brown had a successful career as a high school French teacher and track coach before transitioning to real estate. She worked for Smoky Bissell at Bissell Hayes Realtors for twenty years. After listing and selling the Duke Mansion, she and her husband were moved to San Francisco due to the Nations Bank/Bank of America merger where they lived for three and a half years. After returning to Charlotte, she became a dedicated philanthropist, alongside her late husband, Ed Brown, with a primary focus on education and medical advancements. Her deep roots at Queens include service on the alumni association board and multiple reunion committees, and she and her husband received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award in 2019. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in French and a Master of Business Administration from Queens University.

Nakesha Lopez

As executive vice president and chief people and culture officer at Advocate Health, the country’s third-largest nonprofit health system with 165,000 teammates, Lopez is a strategic and transformative leader with over 20 years of experience in human resources. She oversees the strategy and execution of all enterprise-wide people systems, talent initiatives, learning and development, change communications and activation events, among others, aligned to organizational strategy, to foster high-performing teams and a strong culture where all teammates can reach their full potential. Prior to her current role, Lopez served as chief human resources officer for Baylor Scott & White. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Hunter College and a master’s degree in business administration and human resource management from the University of Phoenix.

Kenneth Walker

A partner at Falfurrias Management Partners (FMP), a private equity investment firm focused on building world-class middle-market businesses, Walker joined FMP in 2017. He serves as executive chairman for several Falfurrias portfolio companies, including GPS Air and EDGE Industrial Technologies. Before joining Falfurrias, Walker was the chief operating officer for EnPro Industries, a $1.4 billion public company. He holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Virginia Tech and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware. Walker is also a member of the McColl School of Business board of advisors and the board of directors of the Charlotte Symphony.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to Queens University’s board of trustees,” said Jesse Cureton ’02, board chair. “Their expertise and unwavering commitment are absolutely essential as we continue to build on Queens’ legacy of academic excellence.”

Queens is proud to announce the return of seven esteemed trustees for a second term. These dedicated leaders will continue to provide invaluable guidance:

• Sally Gambrell Bridgford ’87, P ’23, chief executive officer, The Gambrell Foundation and Belk Gambrell Enterprises

• Malcomb Coley, central region private leader and managing partner, Ernst & Young

• Audean Godehn ’97, community leader

• Hooper Hardison, president, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

• Les Lambert, senior vice president and business banking market executive, Bank of America

• Mark Reed, managing director, John M. Belk Endowment

• Caroline Wannamaker Sink, shareholder, Robinson Bradshaw

In addition, Titi Cole, chief executive officer, Legacy Franchises (retired) Citigroup; Christie Hunt ’92,’05, former associate director, National Cardiovascular Data Registry; and Fernando Ycaza ’05, ’16, senior vice president and director of healthcare banking with Allegacy Federal Credit Union, have been elected as trustee emeriti.

