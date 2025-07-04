Charlotte’s Seb Cave And Frazer Jones Qualify For The PGA Tour’s Open Championship

Seb Cave and Frazer Jones of Charlotte Men’s Golf have qualified as amateurs for the PGA Tour’s The Open Championship scheduled for July 17-20 at the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. The Open is one of the four major golf championships along with The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the U.S. Open.

To qualify, players must finish in the top five at one of the four final qualifying locations: Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire, totaling 20 places in the 153rd Open up for grabs.

Cave started off strong in round one by shooting a 67 (-5) followed by finishing round two at even par to finish fourth overall at Royal Cinque Ports. At Burnham & Berrow, Jones also finished fourth overall fueled by four straight birdies on the back nine in round two (holes 12-15) to shoot a 135 (-7) for the qualifier.

For Charlotte, Cave made history in the 2024-25 season by setting a Charlotte Men’s Golf single season stroke average record at 70.67. Cave was the top individual finisher for Charlotte at 214 (-2) to tie for 12th place in the NCAA Regionals. At the American Athletic Conference Championship, he finished in third place individually at 205 (-11) to help lead the Niners to a conference championship.

Jones competed in four tournaments during the 2024-25 season but finished the campaign strong for Charlotte, playing a pivotal role in the AAC Championship and NCAA Regionals. At the Bremerton Regional, Jones was the second-place finisher for Charlotte behind Cave at 219 (+3).

More information on the 153rd Open Championship can be found at charlotte49ers.com as the major approaches.

