Central Piedmont Hosts Speaker And Poet Terrance Hayes April 1

Central Piedmont’s Parr Arts & Humanities Series is happy to host speaker and award-winning poet Terrance Hayes on April 1.

This free and exciting event for Central Piedmont students, faculty, and staff includes a poetry reading, followed by the artist’s book signing.

Please save the date and plan to join us. Reserve your seat today!

The Parr Arts & Humanities Series brings renowned authors, artists, and performers to Central Piedmont for the benefit and enrichment of the college, its students, and the community.

