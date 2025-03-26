Central Piedmont STEM Storytelling Event March 27

Thursday, March 27

3:30 p.m.

Central Campus | Zeiss Classroom Building | Rooms 1112, 1114, or 1116

Central Piedmont’s STEM students have participated in specialized training sessions with the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center and are excited to share their personal journeys in STEM! Hear firsthand about their passions, challenges, and what led them to pursue STEM degrees.

All students, faculty, and staff are invited to join this engaging storytelling session.

Come support the students, connect with fellow STEM enthusiasts, and be inspired by their stories.

MORE >>>