Charlotte Standout Ni Xi Earns AAC Player Of The Week
Ni Xi captured No. 47 Charlotte Women’s Tennis’ second American Athletic Conference Player of the Week award on Tuesday after her standout week helped the program to a record third sweep of a ranked opponent this season.
Xi earned the weekly honor thanks to two wins, one in singles and another in doubles, which led the 49ers’ sweep of then-No. 40 Yale last Thursday.
She partnered with Shona Nakano — the team’s other recipient of a weekly conference honor on March 4 — for a 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles against the Bulldogs to move the pair’s record to a team-best 12-1 this spring.
Xi followed up the dual effort with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Yale’s Shyla Aggarwal from the No. 2 singles slot to clinch Charlotte’s sweep. She is second on the team with 10 wins in 12 individual tries.
The win earned Charlotte a move up to No. 47 in the ITA Team Rankings on Tuesday, its highest of the season as part of four consecutive weeks in the national rankings.