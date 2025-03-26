Charlotte Faculty & Friends Concert Features The Charlotte Strings Collective

Tue, Apr 01, 2025 | 7:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The Department of Music presents a Faculty & Friends Concert featuring the Charlotte Strings Collective.

The Charlotte Strings Collective is composed of students, faculty, and alumni from UNC Charlotte, Davidson College, and Winthrop University; students and alumni from Northwest School of the Arts; members of the Charlotte Symphony; local orchestra directors; freelance musicians; private string teachers; and public school music educators.

The group came together virtually in the Summer of 2020 as a musical affirmation that Black Lives Matter. Since then they have performed at places and events such as the College Music Society National Conference, the American String Teachers Association National Conference, the North Carolina Music Educators Association Conference, the Jazz Room in Charlotte, UNC Charlotte, Winthrop University, Bridging Musical Worlds (a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.), I am Queen in collaboration with the Charlotte Symphony, the Tosco Music Party, as an opening act for the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the Charlotte SHOUT Festival, the City of Charlotte’s summer concert series at Five Points Plaza, the Community Building Initiative annual breakfast, and at the Black Notes Festival in Charlotte.

This concert is free to everyone.

PROGRAM

Symphony in G Major by Joseph Bologne

Visions of Tomorrow and Echoes of Valor by Adrian Gordon

Lunar Songs by Jessie Montgomery (featuring soprano Sequina DuBose)

Don’t Lose Heart, music by Madison Bush and poetry by Maurice J. Norman (featuring Maurice J. Norman)

