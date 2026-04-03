Central Piedmont is accepting applications for the Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program, an opportunity designed to develop leadership skills, critical thinking and intellectual curiosity among students. The program honors Dr. Ruth Shaw, the college’s second president, whose vision and generosity made the initiative possible.

Why it matters:

The program connects students with peers and a network of community mentors.

Scholars are encouraged to step into leadership roles and celebrate academic and personal achievements.

The experience highlights the impact and contributions of women in society while strengthening problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Program snapshot:

Open to 12 students each academic year

Two monthly Friday sessions, including mentor-led meetings and scholars-only discussions

Capstone project presentations held in April.

Students should plan class schedules to accommodate Friday meetings

Activities take place on campus, at community partner sites and through limited virtual engagement

Hands-on leadership development:

Scholars participate in guided discussions, mentoring experiences and leadership-focused programming that extends learning beyond the classroom.

“The Ruth G. Shaw Leadership Program creates space for students to discover their voices, build confidence and see themselves as leaders on campus and in the community,” said a program representative involved in coordinating the initiative.

The application for this opportunity closes soon, apply now.

Program timeline: Academic year, with monthly Friday sessions and an April capstone presentation

How to apply:

Complete the 2026–27 general scholarship application at Central Piedmont Scholarships

Submit the Ruth G. Shaw Scholarship application at https://cpcc.academicworks.com/opportunities/11501

Selected applicants will be asked to participate in a group interview with Student Life

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