Spring Concert Proves Angelica Brooks And The JCSU Choir Is A Cultural And Artistic Force

By BRANDON JONES

The Johnson C. Smith University Choir delivered an evening of powerful music, storytelling, and reflection during its Spring Concert, “We Hold These Truths,” held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church.

Directed by Dr. Angelica Brooks, the performance marked a significant milestone for the university’s choral program, serving as the choir’s first spring concert in several years and showcasing its continued growth and renewed artistic vision.

The concert was presented as part of the national Sing Democracy 250 – All America Program, a nationwide initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Through music, the program invites communities across the country to reflect on democracy, civic responsibility, and the ongoing pursuit of equality.

A Message Through Music

The evening featured newly commissioned works that explored themes of justice, unity, and hope. Among the selections were pieces inspired by the writings of Langston Hughes and contemporary reflections on citizenship and civic engagement.

Through each performance, the choir demonstrated not only musical excellence but also a deep commitment to using the arts as a platform for dialogue and social reflection. The repertoire challenged audiences to consider the gap between America’s founding ideals and the lived experiences of its people—while also offering a vision of progress and collective responsibility.

Collaboration and Community Impact

The concert also highlighted the power of collaboration, featuring partnerships with student musicians from the Northwest School of the Arts. This collaboration created a dynamic and layered performance experience, blending choral and orchestral elements to elevate the program’s impact.

As part of a national movement involving more than 150 choirs across the country, JCSU’s participation placed the university among institutions using music to engage communities in meaningful conversations about democracy and civic life.

A New Era for JCSU Choral Excellence

For many in attendance, the concert represented more than a performance—it was a reintroduction to the strength and promise of JCSU’s choral program. Under Dr. Brooks’ leadership, the choir continues to expand in size, sound, and visibility, positioning itself as a cultural and artistic force within the university and the broader Charlotte community.

As the final notes filled the sanctuary, the message was clear: through music, storytelling, and shared experience, the JCSU Choir is helping to shape conversations that extend far beyond the stage.

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