Charlotte’s Taliyah Green Has A Growing Passion For Selfless Service

The world of finance is vast and often intimidating. Pop culture stereotypes of the industry portray an intense environment with a heavy focus on climbing the corporate ladder. For Taliyah Green, a future in finance has a much rosier outlook. The UNC Charlotte junior has big plans for herself, both professionally and personally, as she looks to use her career as a platform to give back to communities that invested so much in her.

Growing up in Atlanta, Georgia, sandwiched in the middle of four brothers, Green has always understood the importance of using her voice. From an early age, her parents engrained in her the power of advocating for both herself and for those who do not feel empowered to speak for themselves.

“My parents taught me to be able to speak, not only for myself, but also for others, in particular, those whose voices remain unheard,” Green said. “Selfless service is something I’m always here for.”

In high school, her advocacy journey began to take shape as she joined the Junior Chamber of Commerce. Shadowing executives at the South Fulton Chamber, she saw firsthand how business decisions shape communities. Through her work with the program, she forged an understanding that every social issue has a financial heartbeat.

“In almost every aspect, there’s going to be a financial component,” she explained. “Whether you are a mental health organization or in health care, most organizations have a transactional component. That’s where I realized I could really go far — and go international.”

Green began working with an International Youth Council. It was here where she fully began to understand the connection between community and capital. As a member of the Youth Council, she advocated for educational equity across local, state and federal levels, including a presentation at the United States Department of Justice.

During a visit with her godmother in Charlotte, Green fell in love with UNC Charlotte’s campus. Her academic achievements and community involvement in high school led to her becoming a Niblock Scholar in the Belk College of Business, a program that helps students grow into leaders who are involved and committed to their professional development.

Since coming to Charlotte, Green’s passion for giving back has continued to grow. She currently serves as chapter president of the First Generation Investors, a nonprofit that partners college students with high school classrooms to teach financial literacy and long-term investing. Green also serves as a financial wellness coach in Niner Finances, a UNC Charlotte program aimed at creating pathways for academic success and long-term financial well-being, where she has previously helped students file their taxes and continues to support them in creating a roadmap for lifelong financial success.

Green’s educational experiences at Charlotte continue to prepare her for a successful career upon graduation. A study abroad program in Switzerland allowed her to learn about the international banking industry while getting first-hand experiences at the United Nations, Red Cross and World Trade Organization. She also continues to use her voice to affect change while at the University, advocating for funding for Charlotte student programs through speeches at the Dean’s council and in front of C-suite executives.

Closing in on the end of her junior year, Green has big plans for her future. She hopes to turn her internship with JP Morgan into a full time position after graduation. In time, she would like to return to Atlanta and give back to the programs that poured so much into her. Some day, she would also like to open a Caribbean restaurant, honoring her mother’s Haitian heritage.

To an outsider, the financial industry may be a cold world of spreadsheets and office politics. Taliyah Green has a different perspective – one where it’s okay to have heart and compassion. For people like Green, the corporate ladder isn’t used to separate herself from others. It’s a tool to elevate her entire community as she climbs to new heights.

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