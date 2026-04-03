Charlotte Women’s Basketball Coach Tomekia Reed To Take Medical Leave

Charlotte Women’s Basketball head coach Tomekia Reed is taking a leave of absence from the program due to medical reasons as announced Thursday afternoon by Director of Athletics Kevin White.

“Coach Reed has our full love and support as she manages her health and recovery,” said White. “We know Niner Nation and the women’s basketball community will be respectful of her privacy and continue to offer their support as well. Our program remains in good hands as Coach Reed has a connected staff more than capable of continuing to build a winning culture here at Charlotte.”

Associate head coach and recruiting coordinator LaShonda Cousin will serve as interim head coach while Reed is sidelined. Cousin spent six years on Reed’s staff at Jackson State before joining her at Charlotte.

“Coach Cousin and the rest of our staff are prepared to attack the offseason with energy, excitement, and purpose,” added White. “Charlotte Women’s Basketball will be well prepared for the 2026-27 season.”

Reed guided the Niners to a 14-18 record last season as Princess Anderson garnered third team all-conference accolades after averaging 15.7 points per game and Tanajah Hayes was named to the American Conference All-Newcomer Team after finishing second in the conference in assists per game (5.5 apg.).

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