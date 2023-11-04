Friday, November 3, 2023
Central Piedmont Mario Kart Tournament Nov 17

Ignite your engines and unleash your inner racing champion! You are invited to the Central Piedmont Community College Mario Kart Tournament. Get your banana peels ready for a heart-pounding event tailored for students who love the Mario Kart adrenaline rush!

  • Thursday, Nov. 17
  • 3 – 7 p.m.
  • Central Campus, Overcash Building, Tate Hall

Pre-registration and ticket information (Google form).

Join us for high-speed thrills and fierce competition. Whether you’re a Mario Kart pro or just love a good race, this tournament is tailored for gamers of all levels.

