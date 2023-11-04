Eric Woodall Leads Audition Workshop For Charlotte Theatre

The UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre will host Eric Woodall, Artistic Director of the North Carolina Theatre (NCT) in Raleigh and former Broadway casting director, on Wednesday, November 8. Woodall will lead an audition workshop and Q & A, followed by a meet and greet reception

The workshop will be from 4:00- 5:30 p.m. in the Robinson Black Box Theater. During the workshop, Woodall will offer a public coaching session with select students interested in receiving feedback on their audition pieces. He will also share information about his work as Artistic Director at NCT, his years of experience as a Broadway casting director, and answer student questions. A meet and greet reception will follow from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Lobby. Light snacks and beverages will be served.

This event is FREE.

November 8, 2023 – 4:00 PM

Black Box Theater, Robinson Hall

