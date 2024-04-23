Central Piedmont Participating With Rise Against Hunger

By CASEY HABICH

Ready to make a difference and contribute to a global cause? The Mentoring/Coaching and Student Engagement offices at Central Piedmont are thrilled to present an extraordinary opportunity for you to participate in the Rise Against Hunger Meal Kit Assembly program!

About the Event:

Join hands with fellow students, faculty, and staff to assemble meal kits for communities in need. By participating, you’ll impact lives, forge connections, and create lasting memories.

About Rise Against Hunger:

Rise Against Hunger is a global organization dedicated to eradicating hunger by providing nutritious meals worldwide. At Central Piedmont, we believe in community strength and giving back, so we’ve partnered with Rise Against Hunger for this impactful event on our campus.

Date: Thurs., April 25

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Worrell Gym, Central Campus

How to Join:

Ready to be part of this meaningful endeavor? Reserve your spot now before space runs out! Sign up through the link below and secure your place in this opportunity to make a positive change.

Sign up here for Central Piedmont Rise Against Hunger

Together, We Can Make a Difference!

Let’s unite to rise against hunger and build a world where everyone can access nutritious food. We can’t wait to see you at the Rise Against Hunger Meal Kit Assembly event!

MORE >>>