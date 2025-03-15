Central Piedmont Sporting Clays Classic Provides Resources For Military Vets And First Responders

April 25, 2025

Meadow Wood Farm, Waxhaw, NC

For more than two decades, the Central Piedmont Community College Sporting Clays Classic has provided vital resources for U.S. military veteran and first responder students. Through the provision of scholarships and support for programs at the college, the event ensures that nearly 2400 students have the essential resources to actively pursue and achieve their educational goals.

The Sporting Clays Classic offers sponsors the choice between morning or afternoon participation. Guests enjoy hospitality and fellowship while participating in the 17-station tournament followed by an awards ceremony.

Align with this meaningful impact by reaching out to the Foundation today.

