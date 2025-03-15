Sudeshna Banerjee And Data Science At Charlotte March 17

Mon, Mar 17, 2025 | 4pm to 5pm

Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, 602

320 East Ninth Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

With over two decades of experience leading transformative AI and analytics initiatives at top financial institutions—including Truist, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo—Sudeshna Banerjee invites you to explore the role of data science in a leading financial institution. This session will provide valuable insights into career paths, company culture, and the tools and techniques used by data science teams in financial services to drive business solutions. Gain a deeper understanding of typical projects, essential skills, and the evolving impact of AI in finance. Whether you’re looking to enter the industry or refine your career trajectory, this session offers a compelling glimpse into the future of data science in banking.

Presenter: Sudeshna Banerjee, Head of AI and Innovation Modeling, Wells Fargo

Bio: Sudeshna Banerjee serves as Head of AI and Innovation Modeling at Wells Fargo. Known as a thought leader and innovator, Sudeshna excels in leveraging data, analytics, and technology to tackle complex challenges and develop new methodologies and tools. Before joining Wells Fargo, she was EVP and Head of Client Insights, Data Science & AI at Truist, where she led client insights through advanced analytics and AI. Before that, Sudeshna worked at Bank of America for 16 years, serving as SVP and Global Head of AI and Data Science Technology, Global Banking & Markets, and later as Head of Data Science & Advanced Analytics. She led data science initiatives and advanced analytics solutions across the bank. In addition to her professional career, Sudeshna serves on the Advisory Board for the School of Data Science at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics from North Carolina State University, completed the Technology Development Program at Georgia Institute of Technology, and participated in Columbia University’s Women’s Leadership Program

Company/Organization: Wells Fargo is a multinational financial services company providing diversified banking, investment services, mortgage, and consumer & commercial financial products and services.

