Central Piedmont Student Engagement Seeking Volunteers For Service At McCreesh Place

Central Piedmont Community College Student Engagement, in partnership with Supportive Housing Communities (SHC), is seeking students for a fall break service project. The service project will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at McCreesh Place. Students must register to attend the project by Wednesday, Oct. 5.

McCreesh Place is Charlotte’s first permanent supportive housing complex to house the chronically homeless in active recovery from addiction. The complex has 64-single room units with communal bathrooms and kitchens, and 26 one-bedroom units.

MORE >>>