Central Piedmont Student Tiffany Sifford Awarded “Beauty Changes Lives” Scholarship

What’s new:

Beauty Changes Lives, a nonprofit supporting careers in beauty and wellness, awarded over $90,000 in scholarships this spring to 21 students nationwide.

Why it matters:

The scholarships help students and professionals access the training they need to launch or grow their careers in cosmetology, esthetics, and other wellness fields. Beauty Changes Lives offers seasonal scholarships and mentoring opportunities to support rising talent in the industry.

Central Piedmont spotlight:

Tiffany Sifford, a student at Central Piedmont, was among the selected awardees.

Want more information?

Students interested in applying for future awards can learn more at beautychangeslives.org.

