Central Piedmont Students Are Protected By FERPA
Every Central Piedmont student — whether you’re currently enrolled, just graduated, or took classes years ago — is protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Why it matters:
FERPA gives you control over your educational records and limits who can access your information — even your parents or future schools — unless you give written consent.
Your rights under FERPA:
1. Access to your records
- You can inspect and review your education records.
- Submit a written request and valid photo ID to Student Records.
- Central Piedmont will provide access within 45 days.
2. Requesting corrections
- Think something’s inaccurate or misleading in your record?
- Submit a written correction request to the Senior Registrar.
- You’ll receive a response within 30 work days.
- If the error can’t be confirmed, a hearing committee will review your case and issue a written decision.
3. Control over your information
- Central Piedmont cannot release your personal info without your signed consent, except under certain legal conditions.
- Directory information (which can be shared without consent) includes:
- Your name
- City of residence
- Dates and semesters of attendance
- Major/program
- Credentials earned and award dates
4. Who can see your info without consent?
- School officials with a legitimate educational interest, like advising or financial aid staff, may access your records.
5. File a complaint
If you believe Central Piedmont has not followed FERPA rules, you can contact:
Student Privacy Policy Office
U.S. Department of Education
400 Maryland Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20202
Learn more: FERPA Policy at Central Piedmont