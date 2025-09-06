Friday, September 5, 2025
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

Central Piedmont Students Are Protected By FERPA

Every Central Piedmont student — whether you’re currently enrolled, just graduated, or took classes years ago — is protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Why it matters:
FERPA gives you control over your educational records and limits who can access your information — even your parents or future schools — unless you give written consent.

Your rights under FERPA:

1. Access to your records

  • You can inspect and review your education records.
  • Submit a written request and valid photo ID to Student Records.
  • Central Piedmont will provide access within 45 days.

2. Requesting corrections

  • Think something’s inaccurate or misleading in your record?
  • Submit a written correction request to the Senior Registrar.
  • You’ll receive a response within 30 work days.
  • If the error can’t be confirmed, a hearing committee will review your case and issue a written decision.

3. Control over your information

  • Central Piedmont cannot release your personal info without your signed consent, except under certain legal conditions.
  • Directory information (which can be shared without consent) includes:
    • Your name
    • City of residence
    • Dates and semesters of attendance
    • Major/program
    • Credentials earned and award dates

4. Who can see your info without consent?

  • School officials with a legitimate educational interest, like advising or financial aid staff, may access your records.

5. File a complaint
If you believe Central Piedmont has not followed FERPA rules, you can contact:

Student Privacy Policy Office
U.S. Department of Education
400 Maryland Avenue, SW
Washington, DC 20202

Learn more: FERPA Policy at Central Piedmont

