Central Piedmont Students Are Protected By FERPA

Every Central Piedmont student — whether you’re currently enrolled, just graduated, or took classes years ago — is protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

Why it matters:

FERPA gives you control over your educational records and limits who can access your information — even your parents or future schools — unless you give written consent.

Your rights under FERPA:

1. Access to your records

You can inspect and review your education records.

Submit a written request and valid photo ID to Student Records.

Central Piedmont will provide access within 45 days.

2. Requesting corrections

Think something’s inaccurate or misleading in your record?

Submit a written correction request to the Senior Registrar.

You’ll receive a response within 30 work days.

If the error can’t be confirmed, a hearing committee will review your case and issue a written decision.

3. Control over your information

Central Piedmont cannot release your personal info without your signed consent, except under certain legal conditions.

Directory information (which can be shared without consent) includes: Your name City of residence Dates and semesters of attendance Major/program Credentials earned and award dates



4. Who can see your info without consent?

School officials with a legitimate educational interest, like advising or financial aid staff, may access your records.

5. File a complaint

If you believe Central Piedmont has not followed FERPA rules, you can contact:

Student Privacy Policy Office

U.S. Department of Education

400 Maryland Avenue, SW

Washington, DC 20202

Learn more: FERPA Policy at Central Piedmont

