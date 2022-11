Approximately 50 Central Piedmont Community College Opportunity Scholars, students from the Rotaract Club and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society gathered in the Worrell Gym, located on Central Piedmont’s Central Campus, participated in a special “Spread the Love” event.

During their time together, the students prepared 350 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to be delivered to Central Piedmont’s local community neighbors Roof Above and Angels and Sparrows.

