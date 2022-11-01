Esteemed UNC Charlotte Historian Discusses The New South

As the College of Arts + Architecture begins a multi-year exploration of the complex relationship between the New South and the Global South, we welcome historian Dr. Willie Griffin to provide historical context and lead a discussion about the “New South.”

Dr. Willie J. Griffin is a native Charlottean whose research focuses on local African American History, the history of the Black Press, African Americans and World War II, and the Southern Civil Rights Movement. Since earning his doctorate in 20th-century US History from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2016, he has served as Assistant Professor of African American History at The Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Staff Historian of Levine Museum of the New South, and is currently an Assistant Professor in the Department of History at UNC Charlotte, where he teaches public history courses.

MORE >>>