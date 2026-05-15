Central Piedmont Students Win State Championship of the National Personal Finance Challenge
Four Central Piedmont dual-enrollment students earned a state championship in personal finance, highlighting the power of preparation, teamwork and real-world learning.
The big picture
- Students won the State Championship of the National Personal Finance Challenge sponsored by the North Carolina Council for Economic Education.
- The team will represent North Carolina at the National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.
- The national competition takes place on Sunday, June 1 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
What they accomplished
- Demonstrated mastery of:
- Budgeting
- Investing
- Insurance
- Taxes
- Real-world financial decision-making
- Showcased resilience, leadership and collaboration through months of disciplined preparation.
Meet the team
- Nivedh Vengala
- Arnav Srivastava
- Abhinav Kuriyal
- James Hanzo
Leadership and support
- Coached by Anne Roberts, Accounting and Finance Instructor at Central Piedmont.
- While competing in Durham, the team met North Carolina State Treasurer Brad Briner, an advocate for personal finance education.
In the photo
- From left: James Hanzo, Nivedh Vengala, Brad Briner, Abhinav Kuriyal and Arnav Srivastava.
What’s next
- The team advances to the national stage to compete against top students from across the country.
- Their achievement serves as an example of financial literacy in action and learning beyond the classroom.
The bottom line
- Central Piedmont dual-enrollment students are turning knowledge into impact, proving that strong financial education builds confidence and opportunity.