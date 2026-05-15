Central Piedmont Students Win State Championship of the National Personal Finance Challenge

Four Central Piedmont dual-enrollment students earned a state championship in personal finance, highlighting the power of preparation, teamwork and real-world learning.

The big picture

Students won the State Championship of the National Personal Finance Challenge sponsored by the North Carolina Council for Economic Education.

The team will represent North Carolina at the National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

The national competition takes place on Sunday, June 1 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

What they accomplished

Demonstrated mastery of: Budgeting Investing Insurance Taxes Real-world financial decision-making

Showcased resilience, leadership and collaboration through months of disciplined preparation.

Meet the team

Nivedh Vengala

Arnav Srivastava

Abhinav Kuriyal

James Hanzo

Leadership and support

Coached by Anne Roberts, Accounting and Finance Instructor at Central Piedmont.

While competing in Durham, the team met North Carolina State Treasurer Brad Briner, an advocate for personal finance education.

In the photo

From left: James Hanzo, Nivedh Vengala, Brad Briner, Abhinav Kuriyal and Arnav Srivastava.

What’s next

The team advances to the national stage to compete against top students from across the country.

Their achievement serves as an example of financial literacy in action and learning beyond the classroom.

The bottom line

Central Piedmont dual-enrollment students are turning knowledge into impact, proving that strong financial education builds confidence and opportunity.

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