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Central Piedmont Students Win State Championship of the National Personal Finance Challenge

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Four Central Piedmont dual-enrollment students earned a state championship in personal finance, highlighting the power of preparation, teamwork and real-world learning. 

The big picture 

  • Students won the State Championship of the National Personal Finance Challenge sponsored by the North Carolina Council for Economic Education. 
  • The team will represent North Carolina at the National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia. 
  • The national competition takes place on Sunday, June 1 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. 

What they accomplished 

  • Demonstrated mastery of:
    • Budgeting 
    • Investing 
    • Insurance 
    • Taxes 
    • Real-world financial decision-making 
  • Showcased resilience, leadership and collaboration through months of disciplined preparation. 

Meet the team 

  • Nivedh Vengala 
  • Arnav Srivastava 
  • Abhinav Kuriyal 
  • James Hanzo 

Leadership and support 

  • Coached by Anne Roberts, Accounting and Finance Instructor at Central Piedmont. 
  • While competing in Durham, the team met North Carolina State Treasurer Brad Briner, an advocate for personal finance education. 

In the photo 

  • From left: James Hanzo, Nivedh Vengala, Brad Briner, Abhinav Kuriyal and Arnav Srivastava. 

What’s next 

  • The team advances to the national stage to compete against top students from across the country. 
  • Their achievement serves as an example of financial literacy in action and learning beyond the classroom. 

The bottom line 

  • Central Piedmont dual-enrollment students are turning knowledge into impact, proving that strong financial education builds confidence and opportunity. 

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