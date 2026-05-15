Inspirational Role Model Shawn Bowers Buxton Receives The 2026 Hunter-Hamilton Love Of Teaching Award From Queens University

Queens University of Charlotte proudly recognized Shawn Bowers Buxton, ’01, ’04, as the recipient of the 2026 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award. The announcement was a highlight of the university’s 167th commencement ceremony held on May 9. The recognition celebrates a Queens faculty member who demonstrates outstanding dedication and inspires students to achieve their full potential.

Standing before graduates, families, and alumni in a packed Curry Arena, Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president for academic affairs, delivered the citation.

“For always challenging while remaining kind and supportive, for drawing out the best from your students and teaching from the heart, and for being an inspirational role model, we name you, Shawn Bowers, recipient of the 2026 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award,” Fatherly announced to resounding applause.

A Legacy of Creativity and Connection

Since joining the Queens faculty in 2012, Bowers Buxton has become a vital member of the university’s academic community. As an associate professor of creative writing and the director of general education, she exemplifies the “teacher-scholar” model, balancing her work as an accomplished poet with the administrative leadership required to shape the foundational curriculum for Queens undergraduate students.

Over her 14-year tenure, Bowers Buxton has become beloved with a teaching philosophy grounded in authenticity and empathy. Her impact is best measured by the voices of those she teaches, who frequently cite her ability to foster a culture of lifelong curiosity.

“To see a teacher who has such genuine enthusiasm for learning showed me what it looks like to be eager to learn from others and not just stop with what I already know,” noted one student in their nomination.

Innovation in the Classroom

A recurring theme in students’ nominations was Bowers’ creative approach to teaching.

“She is truly innovative,” another student shared. “She forms relationships that are easily accessible and navigable in a way I have never seen before. She makes the complex world of creative writing and general education feel both personal and profound.”

As the university celebrates the Class of 2026, Bowers Buxton’s recognition serves as a reminder of the transformative power of a dedicated educator. As one student nomination simply put it: “Professor Bowers is an exceptional mentor and a humble leader within Queens.”

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