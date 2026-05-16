Charlotte Honored With The 2026 Operation Hat Trick Excellence In Service Award

Charlotte received the 2026 Excellence in Service Award from Operation Hat Trick, a nonprofit supporting the recovery of wounded U.S. combat service members and veterans. The 49er Gear Shop dropped an exclusive collaboration with OHT in fall 2025, which included a OHT Maverick Camo Hat, a sweatshirt and a T‑shirt.

“This partnership and opportunity was thanks to the hard work and leadership of Rachel Skipworth, associate director of auxiliary services, bookstore and licensing,” said Chris Brasel, director of Military and Veteran Services. “Her advocacy for military affiliated students has been invaluable and helped Charlotte gain this honor.”

OHT will make a donation to Veteran Bridge Home, a national organization that Charlotte’s Military and Veteran Services Office has partnered with locally, on behalf of the University.

“I am extremely proud of what UNC Charlotte has done to support Operation Hat Trick and wounded service members and veterans who are dealing with their service‑related visible and invisible injuries,” said Dot Sheehan, founder and CEO of Operation Hat Trick. “Over the past year, the University has shown not only a commitment to support OHT, but also a commitment to support its local community, which is so critical. We at OHT are honored and proud to be partners.”



Charlotte’s national reputation in the military community continues to rise. This year, the University was ranked the No. 9 most military‑friendly institution in the country and has earned the Military Friendly School Gold Award for five consecutive years. These recognitions show how the University is keeping its founding commitment to the military community.

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