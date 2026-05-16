Charlotte AIR Institute And Charlotte Douglas International Airport Are Moving To The Forefront Of Aviation Infrastructure Innovation

UNC Charlotte’s Aviation and Innovation Research Institute and Charlotte Douglas International Airport have launched a joint research program — the only one of its kind in the nation — embedding high-sensitivity sensors directly into the concrete of a runway as it’s being poured. Led by Tara Cavalline, director of the Charlotte AIR Institute and professor in the William States Lee College of Engineering, the groundbreaking collaboration will capture real-time data on how pavement responds to weather, temperature shifts, and the constant impact of aircraft landings and takeoffs.

The approximately $6.5 million joint effort, backed in part by a $2 million FAA grant, will also produce a digital twin of the runway — a virtual replica that enables advanced testing and modeling capabilities. The insights generated through this airport-university partnership are expected to inform the future of airfield design nationwide, from smarter de-icing decisions to more resilient runway construction.

Together, CLT and UNC Charlotte are positioning the city at the forefront of aviation infrastructure innovation. Sensor installation is planned for this summer, with the new fourth parallel runway expected to open in fall 2027.

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