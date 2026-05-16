Charlotte Coach Wes Miller Gets A Steal In NBA-Seasoned Brian Boyle

Charlotte Men’s Basketball coach Wes Miller announced Thursday that Brian Boyle has been named an assistant coach on his inaugural staff with the 49ers.

He joins Marcus Paige and Claude Pardue as assistant coaches alongside Associate Head Coach Chad Dollar .

Boyle, like Miller, has roots in North Carolina after spending the last two seasons with the Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. During his time with the Swarm, he specialized in offensive strategy and implementation, player development, and game preparation.

In 2026, Boyle handled offensive coordinator duties, leading Greensboro to the top-ranked offense in the NBA G League and a G League Championship.

From 2021–24, Boyle served as an assistant coach with the Motor City Cruise, the NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. He assisted with daily game and practice planning, offensive and defensive implementation, and player development.

Boyle also worked closely with the Pistons front office, helping execute offseason player development programs, draft workouts, and Summer League operations.

The two most recent stops are part of more than a decade of experience with NBA and NBA G League organizations, including stints with the Agua Caliente Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets.

His coaching career began in 2013–14 as a graduate manager at La Salle University following a six-letter athletic career at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, where he competed four seasons in basketball and two in golf.

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