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Central Piedmont Shares Its AI Program That Prepares Students For Careers With the North Carolina General Assembly

CStandard

Central Piedmont highlighted how its artificial intelligence program is preparing students for in-demand careers during Community College Day at the North Carolina General Assembly. 

The big picture 

  • College representatives visited Raleigh to share more about Central Piedmont’s AI program. 
  • The college serves more than 1,000 students across its IT programs. 
  • The focus is on workforce preparation for today’s jobs and emerging technologies. 

Who represented the college 

  • Joseph Little 
  • Dr. Frazier Smith 
  • Jacequeline Mitchell 

What they shared 

  • How AI education is integrated into IT pathways 
  • The college’s role in supporting North Carolina’s workforce needs 
  • Career-ready training aligned with industry demand 

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