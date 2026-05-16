Central Piedmont Shares Its AI Program That Prepares Students For Careers With the North Carolina General Assembly
Central Piedmont highlighted how its artificial intelligence program is preparing students for in-demand careers during Community College Day at the North Carolina General Assembly.
The big picture
- College representatives visited Raleigh to share more about Central Piedmont’s AI program.
- The college serves more than 1,000 students across its IT programs.
- The focus is on workforce preparation for today’s jobs and emerging technologies.
Who represented the college
- Joseph Little
- Dr. Frazier Smith
- Jacequeline Mitchell
What they shared
- How AI education is integrated into IT pathways
- The college’s role in supporting North Carolina’s workforce needs
- Career-ready training aligned with industry demand