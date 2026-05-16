Queens University Honors Emmanuel Omari And Sally Gambrell Bridgford With The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award

Since 1948, Queens University of Charlotte has continued the long-honored tradition of presenting the prestigious Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award to an outstanding student and community member at commencement. Created in 1925 by the New York Southern Society to celebrate the life and legacy of Algernon Sullivan — a notable late 19th-century lawyer, businessman, and philanthropist — the award celebrates those who embody his exemplary character and dedication to humanitarian efforts.

This year, Senior Class President Emmanuel Omari ’26 was recognized. At Queens, his influence has been felt across campus from his involvement in the Student Government to the iBelong Mentoring Program, where he worked to ensure a sense of community and support for first and second-year students from underrepresented and historically marginalized communities.

Omari’s path to the commencement stage began five years ago and thousands of miles away in the city of Accra, Ghana. He arrived as an exchange student and studied at Charlotte Country Day School.

“Omari has demonstrated what it means to lead with purpose, humility, and a deep commitment to others,” said Queens University Acting President Jesse Cureton ’02. “During his five years in Charlotte, he has made the most of every opportunity, approaching each experience with gratitude, generosity, and a commitment to serving others, leaving a profound impact on all who know him.”

A Legacy of Generosity: Sally Gambrell Bridgford

That impact is shared by Community Award winner Sally Gambrell Bridgford. An alumna and dedicated Board Trustee, Bridgford is the CEO of The Gambrell Foundation and has pioneered a bold vision for philanthropy that moves beyond simple charity. Her leadership focuses on systemic change, specifically targeting the vital pillars of education and at-risk youth to ensure that individuals in the area have fair opportunities to thrive. Today, she continues this mission alongside her spouse and Foundation director, Brian Bridgford.

Bridgford’s connection to Queens is a deeply personal thread that runs through her family history. In 2018, Bridgford and her mother, the late Sarah Belk Gambrell, were recognized as Outstanding Philanthropists by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Charlotte.

Perhaps most visibly, the family’s transformative generosity established the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, a cornerstone of the Queens campus and the Greater Charlotte community.

“With a leadership style defined by both strength and service, Sally embodies the very spirit of this award,” said Cureton. “Her belief in the potential of those around her is truly transformative.”

In honoring both Omari and Bridgford, Queens University reaffirmed its core belief that the highest achievement one can reach is a life lived in service to others.

MORE >>>