Rising Star Layne Riggs Returns To Charlotte To Race In The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200

UNC Charlotte alum and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Layne Riggs ’24 returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, May 22, carrying the University with him.

The William States Lee College of Engineering graduate will race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 as UNC Charlotte serves as the primary sponsor on Riggs’ No. 34 truck. For Riggs, the moment represents more than another stop on the NASCAR circuit. It’s a return to the city and university that helped shape his career.

Now one of NASCAR’s rising drivers, Riggs continues building momentum following his 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year season. In 2026, he has continued to establish himself as one of the sport’s top emerging talents, earning national attention with strong performances and key victories, including a standout win earlier this season on the St. Petersburg road course.

The success comes as Riggs continues building a growing national profile while representing Charlotte on some of NASCAR’s biggest stages.

“Charlotte’s motorsports engineering program gave me a deeper understanding of the engineering and technical side of racing,” Riggs previously shared. “It helped me think more critically about what makes the cars fast — not just behind the wheel, but in the shop.”

Located in the heart of NASCAR country, Charlotte’s nationally recognized motorsports engineering program prepares students through hands-on learning, industry partnerships and direct access to one of the nation’s leading racing hubs. From the Alan D. Kulwicki Motorsports Laboratory to relationships across the NASCAR industry, Charlotte continues to produce graduates helping shape the future of motorsports.

Race weekend festivities begin Friday afternoon, May 22, at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including practice, qualifying and opportunities for fans to meet Riggs at the UNC Charlotte merchandise trailer in the Fan Zone from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Niner Nation alumni, family and friends are encouraged to wear green and white and cheer on Charlotte’s own as he takes the track representing the University in front of a hometown crowd.

Event Details:

Friday, May 22, 2026

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Speed Street: 3–8 p.m.

Truck Series Practice: 3:30–4:20 p.m.

Qualifying: 4:35–5:30 p.m.

Layne Riggs Autographs: 6–6:30 p.m.

NC Education Lottery 200: 7:30 p.m. Special discounted tickets are available for UNC Charlotte alumni, family and friends.

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