Kiki Mills Created A Fun Bingo Game To Focus On 3 Pillars And Maximize Her Charlotte JL Price MBA Experience

By KIKI MILLS

When I applied to the JL Price MBA program, I understood that success would require more than earning strong grades or choosing the right concentration. To truly maximize the experience, I needed to engage with the program holistically by building relationships, taking advantage of available resources, participating in networking opportunities and maintaining my personal well-being. With that mindset, I created “MBA BINGO,” a simple but intentional competition focused on three key areas: wellness, networking and program resources. Each category represents an essential part of a well-rounded and meaningful MBA journey at UNC Charlotte.

One of my earliest successes in the program came from using its career resources. Like many MBA students, I entered the program hoping to refine my career direction. Through one-on-one sessions with the MBA career coach, I gained valuable insights into my strengths, personality and professional experiences. These conversations helped me better understand how to position myself for future opportunities and gave me greater confidence in shaping my career path. Instead of feeling uncertain, I now feel equipped with a clearer sense of purpose and direction.

Equally important to academic and professional growth is maintaining wellness. Many MBA students balance demanding schedules that include full-time jobs, family responsibilities and other commitments. Adding coursework to that mix can easily lead to stress and burnout. Recognizing this, I made wellness a central part of my BINGO framework. Whether it’s setting aside time to exercise, getting enough rest or taking a mental break, prioritizing health has been essential for my long-term success. Encouraging others to do the same matters to me, as it’s easy to overlook self-care when responsibilities pile up. Staying physically and mentally healthy ultimately improves focus, productivity and overall satisfaction in the program.

Networking is the third pillar of my approach, and it has proven to be incredibly valuable. Success in business is often tied not only to what you know but also to who you know. By attending events, engaging with classmates and participating in local networking groups, I have expanded my professional circle and gained new perspectives. Even casual interactions can lead to meaningful insights. For example, during a visit to The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, I met a fellow student who shared her experience in a data analytics course. Her enthusiasm encouraged me to consider adding a similar course to my own schedule, an opportunity I might have otherwise overlooked.

These experiences have reinforced my belief that an MBA is far more than an academic pursuit. It is an opportunity to grow personally, professionally and socially. The BINGO framework serves as both a fun game and a reminder to stay engaged in all aspects of the program. By focusing on wellness, networking and resource utilization, students can create a richer, more balanced experience that extends beyond the classroom.

Ultimately, success in the JL Price MBA program is not defined by a single achievement but by the collective impact of intentional choices. By embracing opportunities, building connections and caring for our well-being, we can make the most of our time and set ourselves up for continued success long after graduation.

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