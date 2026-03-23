Central Piedmont Takes The Lead In Guaranteeing Admission To NC State With Wolfpack Connect

Central Piedmont is a lead partner in a new pilot initiative that will offer a guaranteed admission program with NC State, Wolfpack Connect. The partnership reflects a shared belief that higher education should be accessible to all students with the talent and determination to succeed.

Why it matters

The initiative expands educational opportunity for students pursuing transfer pathways

It strengthens collaboration between Central Piedmont and NC State

It supports students who are ready to continue their academic journeys at a four‑year institution

How it works

Students enrolled in eligible academic programs at Central Piedmont will have the opportunity to transition to NC State

Guaranteed admission is available to students who meet established program criteria

Additional details about eligibility, advising and support services will be shared as the pilot progresses

This partnership underscores the college’s ongoing commitment to helping students advance their education and achieve long-term goals.

Requirements

To be considered for Wolfpack Connect program, you must:

be accepted into the Wolfpack Connect program before you complete 30 credits at Central Piedmont and maintain active participation in the program

complete an Associate in Arts (AA) or Associate in Science (AS) degree in an eligible program aligned with the relevant North Carolina Community College System‑designated Transfer Guide for your intended NC State major

maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale at Central Piedmont

earn at least 30 transferable credit hours with a grade of C or better in required for your intended/declared NC State major

meet NC State’s transfer application deadlines and any program-specific admission requirements

satisfy any prerequisites and technical standards for your intended/declared NC State major

enroll in the declared NC State major within four (4) years of being accepted into the Wolfpack Connect Program

dual enrollment early and middle college students may also take part, but you must complete the associated degree at Central Piedmont before transferring

remain in good standing (academic and otherwise) with Central Piedmont

meet the residency and graduation requirements of Central Piedmont according to your catalog of entry

Eligible Programs

You are guaranteed admission to NC State based on the eligible programs list from the academic year you were accepted into Wolfpack Connect.

The current and historical list of eligible programs is available on the NC State Wolfpack Connect website.

Advising, Transfer Planning, and Program Awareness

Participating students will have access to the NC State Transfer Planner Tool upon meeting eligibility criteria.

You are expected to maintain an updated transfer plan using the Transfer Planner Tool to track progress toward your intended major. NC State will communicate with students not maintaining expectations.

NC State will monitor student activity in the Transfer Planner Tool to ensure engagement and assist in meeting transfer requirements.

NC State will provide transfer application advising sessions for prospective students at Central Piedmont.

Dual Enrollment at NC State

Students in the Wolfpack Connect Program may take individual courses at NC State while concurrently enrolled at Central Piedmont.

Enrollment is subject to course prerequisites and space availability; students are limited to no more than two courses per term.

Wolfpack Connect students will be enrolled as Non-Degree Studies (NDS) students at NC State.

Tuition and fees for NC State courses must be paid directly to NC State and are not covered by community college tuition.

Grades earned in NC State courses will be recorded on an official NC State transcript.

Students must maintain satisfactory academic standing in all coursework taken at NC State while participating in the program. Academic performance will be reviewed in accordance with NC State’s academic progress policies. Failure to meet these standards may impact a student’s eligibility for continued dual enrollment and guaranteed admission through the program.

Application and Enrollment Process

You must submit a transfer application by the required deadline.

by the required deadline. Application fees will be waived/reduced for eligible students (if applicable).

NC State will notify students of their guaranteed admission status following application submission.

You must meet all the admission requirements of NC State University, including completion of the application, submission of official transcripts from all institutions attended, and payment of the application fee (if required).

Talk to NC State about Transferring

Check when NC State University is coming to a Central Piedmont campus near you so you can talk to representatives about how to transfer. Visit Transfer Tuesdays for more information.

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