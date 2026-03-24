Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability Offers A Festival And Lineup Of Events For Earth Month
April is Earth Month, and UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability has released a full lineup of campus and community events to mark the occasion.
Students, faculty and staff are invited to take part in signature traditions such as the Earth Day Festival, Campus Beautification Day and Student Garden Day.
“Earth Month provides an important opportunity for the University to strengthen its commitment to sustainable practices,” said Mike Liozotte, university sustainability officer. “The events being offered are designed to engage the campus community in meaningful learning, collaboration and action. Our goal is to empower every Niner to see their role in creating a healthier, more resilient campus and planet.”
Throughout the month, the Office of Sustainability and campus partners will host a variety of programs that deepen engagement with environmental stewardship. Guided tours will highlight the systems and everyday practices that support sustainability across campus. Film screenings and panel discussions will explore topics including women’s roles in sustainable infrastructure, environmental ethics, fast fashion and the future of transportation.
Check out some of the upcoming Earth Month events happening at UNC Charlotte and throughout the Charlotte region. For a full schedule, locations and updates, visit the Earth Month website.
On-Campus Events
- Earth Month Tour Series
- Botanical Gardens Tour
Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, March 26
- Campus Recycling and Waste Management Tour
Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 2
- Land and Water Tour from student gardens to Heck Lake
Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 9
- Green Buildings Tour of EPIC
Noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, April 16
- Botanical Gardens Tour
- Earth Day Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31
- Swap Til Ya Drop Clothing Swap Shop
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31
- Earth Month Film Series
- Women of Carbon
5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 2
- Life on Wheels
5:30 tp 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 9
- The Rights of Nature
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 16
- Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy
5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 23
- Women of Carbon
- Campus Beautification Day
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 7
- Botanical Gardens Plant Sale
Noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, April 9; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 10; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 11
- Wear, Care, Repair Workshop
1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 16
- Student Garden Day
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 17
- Party for the Planet
4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 22
- STEAM Innovation Expo
Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, April 26
There are also a variety of off-campus events happening throughout the Charlotte region for Earth Month, including Charlotte Earth Day and the TreesCharlotte 4th Annual TreeFest. View a list of off-campus events.