Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability Offers A Festival And Lineup Of Events For Earth Month

April is Earth Month, and UNC Charlotte’s Office of Sustainability has released a full lineup of campus and community events to mark the occasion.



Students, faculty and staff are invited to take part in signature traditions such as the Earth Day Festival, Campus Beautification Day and Student Garden Day.



“Earth Month provides an important opportunity for the University to strengthen its commitment to sustainable practices,” said Mike Liozotte, university sustainability officer. “The events being offered are designed to engage the campus community in meaningful learning, collaboration and action. Our goal is to empower every Niner to see their role in creating a healthier, more resilient campus and planet.”



Throughout the month, the Office of Sustainability and campus partners will host a variety of programs that deepen engagement with environmental stewardship. Guided tours will highlight the systems and everyday practices that support sustainability across campus. Film screenings and panel discussions will explore topics including women’s roles in sustainable infrastructure, environmental ethics, fast fashion and the future of transportation.



Check out some of the upcoming Earth Month events happening at UNC Charlotte and throughout the Charlotte region. For a full schedule, locations and updates, visit the Earth Month website.

On-Campus Events

There are also a variety of off-campus events happening throughout the Charlotte region for Earth Month, including Charlotte Earth Day and the TreesCharlotte 4th Annual TreeFest. View a list of off-campus events.

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