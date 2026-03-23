Queens University’s Lindsay Henson Demonstrates Power And Banks ASUN Player Of The Week

After a dominant week both at the plate and in the circle, Lindsay Henson of the Queens University of Charlotte softball team has been named ASUN Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Henson powered the Royals’ offense with a .500 batting average, going 8-for-16 across the week while driving in eight runs and scoring twice. She posted a .688 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage, consistently delivering in key moments to lead Queens offensively. Her biggest swing came in the series finale against West Georgia, when she crushed a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win and clinch the series for the Royals.

In addition to her standout work at the plate, Henson made a major impact in the circle. She compiled a 2.69 ERA over 12.1 innings pitched across three appearances, including three starts. Henson recorded one win and a complete game while striking out 13 batters and holding opponents to a .260 batting average. She allowed just five earned runs on 13 hits, showcasing her ability to control games and provide stability for Queens defensively.

Henson’s all-around performance played a pivotal role in the Royals’ first ASUN conference series win this season.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Be sure to follow the Royals softball team on Instagram and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all the latest news surrounding the team. Fans are also encouraged to follow Queens Athletics to stay updated on all the Royals sports teams in action by searching @QueensAthletics on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

MORE >>>