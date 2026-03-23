Charlotte’s Cato College of Education Faculty Wins Awards At The Top Of Their Fields

Cato College faculty are consistently at the top of their fields, whether in research, service, or support of students. We’re rounding up the awards our faculty have won in just the last few months, highlighting yet another amazing reason to become an EduNiner!

Special Education and Child Development

NAGC 2025 Distinguished Scholar Award

Matthews received this award from Catherine Little, President of the National Association for Gifted Children, at their annual convention in late 2025 in Pittsburgh. This is the Association’s highest award for research in the field, presented to the individual “who has made the most significant contribution to the field of education regarding gifted and talented individuals, and whose work exhibits a continued record of distinguished scholarship and contribution.”

James J. Gallagher Advocacy Award

This award from the North Carolina Association for the Gifted & Talented is presented to an individual or organization inside or outside the field of gifted education who has been an advocate on behalf of gifted students and a voice for supporting gifted education in North Carolina. Matthews was recognized for his sustained leadership in advancing gifted education across North Carolina through educator preparation, research, and direct partnership with districts and schools statewide. Matthews looked up to Gallagher early in his career and called it “a particular honor” to receive his eponymous award.

Awards committee chair Lena Deskins said, “Through his service on state and national boards, legislative advocacy, and innovative charter school leadership, Matthews has championed equitable access and high-quality programming for advanced learners in a manner that reflects and extends Dr. James Gallagher’s enduring legacy. This exemplifies his commitment to advocating for gifted and talented learners.”

Virginia Walker

Atkins Library awards are given annually to a UNC Charlotte faculty member who has engaged in innovative or exceptional work with library collections, programs, and services. The award recognizes outstanding faculty contributions to the library’s mission, vision, and strategic initiatives.

Associate Dean for Public Services Ryan Harris shared, “Walker has been a steadfast champion of Atkins Library, consistently integrating its resources and expertise into her teaching. For more than five years, she has invited me to her SPED 8277: Professional Writing in Special Education course at the start of each semester to introduce doctoral students to research tools and strategies using the Atkins Library databases.”

Harris highlighted how her commitment has been threaded throughout her curricula. “Last year, we collaborated to create a customized research worksheet that allowed students to practice and refine the techniques I introduced. Students complete the worksheet, receive feedback from her, and then often connect with me directly for one-on-one consultations.” This layered approach has had a lasting impact, Harris said, helping students build confidence and skill in their research practices.

In addition to championing the library for her students, Walker actively incorporates its support into her own scholarship. She frequently partners with Harris on systematic reviews, modeling for her students how collaborative engagement with library experts strengthens research outcomes. He added, “Walker’s dedication exemplifies true partnership and highlights the transformative role of library collaboration in graduate education.”

Holly Johnson

NC DEBH Distinguished Service Award

Johnson received this award from the North Carolina Division for Emotional and Behavioral Health at the February North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children meeting. She was honored as a leader, scholar and practitioner whose service and impact have strengthened both the division and the broader field of special education. She has served as President of the Executive Board of NC DEBH, and her career has included time as an inclusion teacher, district MTSS coordinator and coach, university instructor, researcher and professional development leader.

The award was presented to her by Charlotte colleague Ya-yu Lo. In her remarks, Lo said, “I see passion and commitment in supporting students and teachers. I see competence and determination in promoting what works. I also see resilience and excellence in pursuing what’s important.”

Educational Leadership

Carmen Serrata

Inaugural Student Affairs Faculty Fellowship

A scholar-practitioner with deep expertise in student pathways and transitions, Serrata brings a powerful blend of research and practice that will be a tremendous asset to Student Affairs. Her fellowship project will examine how mentoring relationships at UNC Charlotte shape students’ sense of belonging, career development and post-graduation pathways.

In partnership with Student Affairs Research & Assessment and the University Career Center, the project will produce data-informed, actionable strategies to strengthen mentoring as a high-impact practice, a critical component of the Niner experience. Serrata’s work will play a vital role in deepening our understanding of how mentoring shapes students’ sense of belonging and post-graduation outcomes — further strengthening the Charlotte Model.

Middle, Secondary, and K-12 Education

Michelle Stephan

Outstanding Service to the Association of Mathematics Teacher Educators

AMTE made Stephan (below, second from right) part of their 2025 awards class in acknowledgement her three-year tenure on the Board of Directors and her role as Vice President of Membership, a distinguished position shaping the direction of mathematics teacher education across the country.

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