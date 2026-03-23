Blumenthal Arts CEO Tom Gabbard Featured At Charlotte’s Spring 2026 C-Suite Speaker Series

Tom Gabbard, CEO of Blumenthal Arts, joined UNC Charlotte students for the Spring 2026 C-Suite Speaker Series conversation on the business of show business.

He offered an inside look at the economics of the performing arts, where success often extends beyond Broadway through touring productions and licensing. Gabbard also highlighted the industry’s impact in Charlotte, with Blumenthal Arts contributing significantly to the region’s cultural and economic growth.

Drawing on decades of experience producing more than 200 shows, he encouraged students to pair creativity with business strategy, emphasizing innovation, audience insight and strong communication as keys to success.

Read the full story from the College of Arts + Architecture.

See photos from the event.

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