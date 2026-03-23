Charlotte Music Presents Dylan Savage And Suzanne Halaburda In “What’s Music Got to Do with It?”

Fri, Apr 03, 2026 | 1:30pm

Rowe, Rowe Recital Hall

9119 University Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The UNC Charlotte Department of Music presents a new installment in the program series What’s Music Got to Do with It? with an interdisciplinary exploration of communication.

UNC Charlotte Professor of Piano Dylan Savage and Senior Lecturer Suzanne Halaburda, director of First-Year Writing, will demonstrate how they use communication in their creative work, research, and instruction. With Dr. Savage at the piano, live music will illustrate communication in an entertaining way.

What’s Music Got to Do with It? is a series of live performance programs that bring music into dialogue with other disciplines to explore universal skills. The series was developed by Dr. Savage, author of the book The Transposed Musician: Teaching Universal Skills to Improve Performance and Benefit Life.

Guest presenter Suzanne Halaburda has been teaching First-Year Writing since 2008. She is also a doctoral student in the Department of Educational Leadership. She is interested in portfolio- and ungrading pedagogies, in fostering faculty wellbeing, and in developing her Rhetoric of Farm Animal Activism course.

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