Central Piedmont World Affairs Council of Charlotte Luncheon April 10

Join the World Affairs Council of Charlotte for an insightful lunchtime discussion on how evolving trade policies and tariffs are shaping the global economic landscape. If you’re a student, business leader, or just globally curious—this is your chance to learn directly from experts navigating the complexities of international trade.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 10

Location: Charlotte City Club, 116 W. 4th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

Parking is validated

Schedule:

Check-In & Networking: 11:30 a.m. – Noon

Lunch & Presentation: Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Featured Panelists:

Steven Hill – Lead Trade Attorney & Partner, K&L Gates LLP (Washington D.C.)

Michael Cornett – Managing Director, National Tax Office, Forvis Mazars

Jon Morton – Principal, U.S. Transfer Pricing Leader, Forvis Mazars

What You’ll Learn:

Current tariff trends and global trade updates

Regulatory changes affecting businesses and supply chains

Transfer pricing and compliance considerations

Strategies to adapt and mitigate risks in today’s global market

Request a Seat:

Fill out this form to register

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, deepen your understanding of international trade, and gain practical insights that can impact your future career or business strategy.

MORE >>>