Central Piedmont World Affairs Council of Charlotte Luncheon April 10
Join the World Affairs Council of Charlotte for an insightful lunchtime discussion on how evolving trade policies and tariffs are shaping the global economic landscape. If you’re a student, business leader, or just globally curious—this is your chance to learn directly from experts navigating the complexities of international trade.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Location: Charlotte City Club, 116 W. 4th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Parking is validated
Schedule:
- Check-In & Networking: 11:30 a.m. – Noon
- Lunch & Presentation: Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Featured Panelists:
- Steven Hill – Lead Trade Attorney & Partner, K&L Gates LLP (Washington D.C.)
- Michael Cornett – Managing Director, National Tax Office, Forvis Mazars
- Jon Morton – Principal, U.S. Transfer Pricing Leader, Forvis Mazars
What You’ll Learn:
- Current tariff trends and global trade updates
- Regulatory changes affecting businesses and supply chains
- Transfer pricing and compliance considerations
- Strategies to adapt and mitigate risks in today’s global market
Request a Seat:
Fill out this form to register
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with industry leaders, deepen your understanding of international trade, and gain practical insights that can impact your future career or business strategy.