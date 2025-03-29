Charlotte Engineer Steven Corona Sanchez Awarded The Prestigious IPG Sholarship

Niner Engineer Steven Corona Sanchez was awarded the spring IPG Scholarship through the national Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE). Announced on March 7, 2025 by SHPE, the spring 2025 award was given to only six students across the country, including the junior B.S. in civil engineering student.

Glenn Moglen, chair of the department of civil and environmental engineering, congratulates Sanchez as a former student of his and also a solid example of the broader student body. “I am pleased to see Steven recognized with this prestigious scholarship – an honor that speaks to his talents and potential as a future leader,” said Moglen. “His achievement reflects the caliber of students in our program and in our Niner chapter of SHPE. We look forward to Stephen’s next accomplishments as he completes his degree and begins his career as a civil engineer.”

With a focus on positive impact for the community, industry and nation, SHPE and IPG together select top scholarship candidates for the nationally competitive recognition. SHPE leads the nation as the largest association supporting Hispanic students and professionals in science, technology engineering and math. The association delivers scholarships to deserving students by partnering with top businesses from across the globe, including IPG, the world’s leading producer and inventor of industrial fiber lasers, which are revolutionizing the manufacturing industry with its technology.

MORE >>>