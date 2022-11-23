Central Piedmont’s CIMTP Prepares Highly Successful Professionals
Metal parts, for everything from video game consoles to car engines, are made by cutting metal to precise specifications. This is called machining, and Central Piedmont Community College’s computer-integrated machining technology program prepare its students to be a highly successful professionals in the machining industry, with yearly median salary ranges from $43,677 to $56,315.
CPCC’s labs and classrooms are home to the industry’s latest equipment and software, as well as quality instructors who bring real-world experience into the classroom. An Associate in Applied Science, a diploma, or several other specialized computer-integrated machining technology certificates can be earned.