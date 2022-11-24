JCSU Students Named University Innovation Fellows By Stanford University

Purity Gumede ’25, John Josiah ’24 and Tanaka Mbavarira ’24 were recently named University Innovation Fellows by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (d.school) program.

“I think it is a really wonderful opportunity afforded to me not only by Stanford University, but also Johnson C. Smith University,” said Mbavarira. “It allows me to represent myself and the JCSU student population in bridging the gap between students and knowledge of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

These students were three of 63 named to the fellowship. The program consists of students from 17 higher-education institutions in five countries.

