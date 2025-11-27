Central Piedmont’s De-Stress Day Helps Students Unwind and Recharge

Feeling the pressure as finals approach? Take a well-deserved break and join Counseling Services and Student Life for De-stress Day, a relaxing event designed to help you unwind and recharge.

Event details:

Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Central Campus, Parr Center, ground floor 0060/0070

Open to all students, faculty, and staff

What to expect:

Hot chocolate, snacks, and games

Ornament painting, coloring, and VR headsets

Calming activities to ease tension and boost well-being

Opportunities to connect with campus resources

Stop by the Parr Center to explore simple tools that help you stay balanced and finish the semester strong.

