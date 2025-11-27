Central Piedmont’s De-Stress Day Helps Students Unwind and Recharge
Feeling the pressure as finals approach? Take a well-deserved break and join Counseling Services and Student Life for De-stress Day, a relaxing event designed to help you unwind and recharge.
- Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
- 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Central Campus, Parr Center, ground floor 0060/0070
- Open to all students, faculty, and staff
What to expect:
- Hot chocolate, snacks, and games
- Ornament painting, coloring, and VR headsets
- Calming activities to ease tension and boost well-being
- Opportunities to connect with campus resources
Stop by the Parr Center to explore simple tools that help you stay balanced and finish the semester strong.