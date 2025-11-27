Friday, November 28, 2025
Central Piedmont’s De-Stress Day Helps Students Unwind and Recharge

Feeling the pressure as finals approach? Take a well-deserved break and join Counseling Services and Student Life for De-stress Day, a relaxing event designed to help you unwind and recharge. 

Event details: 

  • Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
  • 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Central Campus, Parr Center, ground floor 0060/0070
  • Open to all students, faculty, and staff 

What to expect: 

  • Hot chocolate, snacks, and games 
  • Ornament painting, coloring, and VR headsets 
  • Calming activities to ease tension and boost well-being 
  • Opportunities to connect with campus resources 

Stop by the Parr Center to explore simple tools that help you stay balanced and finish the semester strong. 

